Neil Peterson

4 January, 2017

Tags: News Release

Open Design Alliance (ODA) today announced the release of version 4.2.2 of Teigha, its development platform for engineering applications.

Teigha 4.2.2 contains support for reading and visualizing Autodesk® ReCap™ point cloud files (.rcs), which are commonly used to attach point cloud data to .dwg. Also included is full support for visual styles and beta incremental save.

“Incremental save significantly improves the speed of saving to .dwg,” commented Neil Peterson, ODA President. “It’s an important feature for developers of CAD editors and other applications that save files frequently.”

In addition, 4.2.2 contains beta support for persistent transactions. Persistent transactions allow applications to preserve undo/redo transactions between sessions. This technology can be used to compactly store the full history of changes made to a .dwg file.

Also included are enhancements to PDF export to support PDF/A, visualization of 3D PDF (PRC) files, improvements to DGN underlay support, and fixes for issues reported by ODA members.

Autodesk and ReCap are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and other countries.

Teigha is the trademark of the Open Design Alliance. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.